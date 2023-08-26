1 dead, 2 critically injured after triple shooting in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead in the city's Kensington section on Saturday.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead in the city's Kensington section on Saturday.

Officials say it happened on the 700 block of East Madison Street just before 5 p.m.

A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, police say.

Officers transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on his identity at this time.

Two other victims were also shot in this incident. Police do not know their ages or where they were injured.

The two other victims were also transported to Temple University Hospital by police where they are both in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker