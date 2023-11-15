WATCH LIVE

3 people injured after gunfire erupts at bar in South Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 3:14AM
3 people injured after gunfire erupts at bar in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured after a shooting erupted at a bar in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Merly's Cafe in South Philadelphia on 7th and Oregon streets.

Authorities say the shooting happened both inside and outside the bar.

A 38-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and a 34-year-old man were all transported to Jefferson University Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The 38-year-old and 35-year-old victims were each shot three times. The 34-year-old victim was shot once in the face.

All three are currently listed in stable condition.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene but no arrests have been made.

