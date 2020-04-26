New Jersey trooper injured in Elmer shooting: Police

ELMER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A state trooper was shot Saturday night in Elmer, Salem County, according to New Jersey State Police.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the Harding Woods trailer park in the 100 block of Harding Highway, police said.

Police said he was shot in the leg. The officer was taken to Cooper Medical Center.

Additional details were not immediately available.

His condition is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmer boroughstate trooperscrimepolice shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Understanding the numbers to reopen Pennsylvania
Doylestown couple ties the knot despite COVID-19
Driver wearing N95 mask passed out, crashed, police say
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old's suffering from COVID-19
Machine being used to sanitize N95 masks, surfaces in hospitals amid COVID-19
LIVE: Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform
NJ tops 105,000 total COVID-19 cases
Show More
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
Worldwide coronavirus death toll tops 200,000
AccuWeather: Dreary Sunday
Delaware officials announce 12 new deaths in COVID-19 update
Families in need receive free produce amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News