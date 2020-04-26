New Jersey trooper injured in Elmer shooting: Police

ELMER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A state trooper was shot Saturday night in Elmer, Salem County, according to New Jersey State Police.The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the Harding Woods trailer park in the 100 block of Harding Highway, police said.Police said he was shot in the leg. The officer was taken to Cooper Medical Center.Additional details were not immediately available.His condition is unknown.