tropical storm isaias

Deadline for Philadelphia residents to sign up for Tropical Storm Isaias recovery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday marks the deadline for Philadelphia residents to sign up for help in recovery from Tropic Storm Isaias.

Gallons of water flowed into neighborhoods like in Eastwick when the Darby and Cobbs creeks overflowed in early August.

EMBED More News Videos

"My house is flooded": Residents in Philadelphia's Eastwick section spent Tuesday night cleaning up after severe flooding left their neighborhood underwater.



Residents need to fill out a survey detailing their damage.

RELATED: Residents in Philly's Eastwick neighborhood still dealing with flooding aftermath
EMBED More News Videos

FLOODING DAMAGE: Residents in Philadelphia's Eastwick section are still dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.



The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said on Tuesday, "Do you have damage from Tropical Storm Isaias? (Wednesday) is the deadline to get us info so we can see what government assistance there may be."



They held an information session for Eastwick residents on Tuesday evening at Penrose Elementary School.

RELATED: Eastwick residents met to discuss next steps amid neighborhood's vulnerability to flooding
EMBED More News Videos

Fed-up residents in the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia met Saturday to discuss the next steps in their battle over the neighborhood's vulnerability to flooding.



According to officials, submission of your information does not guarantee assistance but does help them determine if assistance may be available.

You may be contacted or visited based on your submission in the survey, officials said.

Online: Tropical Storm Isaias: Damage Assessment Public Survey
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatropical storm isaiasstorm damagesevere weatherstorm recovery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS
Philly residents still dealing with flooding aftermath
PSE&G reimbursing customers after Isaias
Fresh Grocer reopens after massive flood during tropical storm
Thousands still without power in NJ after Tropical Storm Isaias
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump faces uncommitted voters during Philly town hall
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
NJ girl Dulce Alavez vanishes from park 1 year ago: What FBI is now saying
NJ couple tips diner waitress with a car
Pregnant woman struck by stray bullets in Port Richmond
Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama
AccuWeather: Fall Feeling Continues
Show More
Chester Co. seeks name suggestions for new K9s
Man fatally shot in face multiple times following argument
Red Paw Relief on the brink of shutting down
Transgender activist wins Delaware state senate primary
Cherry Hill parents, students rally for in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News