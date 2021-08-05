storm recovery

Philadelphia councilmember seeks $500 million from infrastructure bill to address Eastwick flooding

A total of 300 homes were damaged, and the Eastwick neighborhood is still trying to rebuild.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Councilmember seeks $500M to address flooding in Eastwick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eastwick community of Philadelphia was devastated by flooding caused by Tropical Storm Isaias on August 4, 2020.

A total of 300 homes were damaged, and the neighborhood is still trying to rebuild.

There is a growing push to get much-needed funds for these residents.

"One year ago, all of these cars and houses were underwater," said Bishop Marriett Butler.

She, along with many of her neighbors, gathered Wednesday to recall the devastation left behind by Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm caused millions of dollars in damages.

RELATED: Philadelphia residents evacuate after Eastwick neighborhood goes underwater

"And even with the flood insurance, you don't get what you should. They give you flea market prices for everything," said resident Elizabeth Reid.

Neighbor Rosalynn Colquitt said, "Here we are, a year anniversary, and I'm just getting my house completed. You know, furnished and everything because it's a slow process."

If Congress approves a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Philadelphia would stand to receive millions.

Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said Wednesday he wants some of that money to address flooding issues that have plagued Eastwick for decades.

"I'm here today to advocate for $500 million to come primarily focused on the Eastwick residents here in Southwest Philadelphia," said Johnson, who represents the Eastwick community.

ALSO RELATED: Residents in Philly's Eastwick neighborhood still dealing with flooding aftermath

Neighbors were in full support of the idea.

"I mean, that would be wonderful. We need some retribution or something to be done in the area," said resident Karima Alibey.

Some are skeptical that the money will not help them at all.

"Even with the news conference, anything that was pursued through the infrastructure bill, how is that going to help us?" said Butler.

Some are upset that the Army Corps of Engineers has been working to mitigate the flooding issues for over 10 years with no solution.

"For nobody to come out here and address the issue with us, that's wrong. To this day, I'm still angry," said resident Joe Wilson.

Johnson vowed at his news conference to do everything he could to ensure infrastructure money goes to help the people of Eastwick.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthwest philadelphiafloodingtropical storm isaiasreal estatestorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM RECOVERY
Families left homeless after remnants of Ida in DE
Students head back to class after remnants of Ida damaged school
Delco officials work to assess damage from Ida
NJ elementary student raises money for Ida victims
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News