Philadelphia councilmember seeks $500 million from infrastructure bill to address Eastwick flooding

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eastwick community of Philadelphia was devastated by flooding caused by Tropical Storm Isaias on August 4, 2020.A total of 300 homes were damaged, and the neighborhood is still trying to rebuild.There is a growing push to get much-needed funds for these residents."One year ago, all of these cars and houses were underwater," said Bishop Marriett Butler.She, along with many of her neighbors, gathered Wednesday to recall the devastation left behind by Tropical Storm Isaias.The storm caused millions of dollars in damages."And even with the flood insurance, you don't get what you should. They give you flea market prices for everything," said resident Elizabeth Reid.Neighbor Rosalynn Colquitt said, "Here we are, a year anniversary, and I'm just getting my house completed. You know, furnished and everything because it's a slow process."If Congress approves a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Philadelphia would stand to receive millions.Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said Wednesday he wants some of that money to address flooding issues that have plagued Eastwick for decades."I'm here today to advocate for $500 million to come primarily focused on the Eastwick residents here in Southwest Philadelphia," said Johnson, who represents the Eastwick community.Neighbors were in full support of the idea."I mean, that would be wonderful. We need some retribution or something to be done in the area," said resident Karima Alibey.Some are skeptical that the money will not help them at all."Even with the news conference, anything that was pursued through the infrastructure bill, how is that going to help us?" said Butler.Some are upset that the Army Corps of Engineers has been working to mitigate the flooding issues for over 10 years with no solution."For nobody to come out here and address the issue with us, that's wrong. To this day, I'm still angry," said resident Joe Wilson.Johnson vowed at his news conference to do everything he could to ensure infrastructure money goes to help the people of Eastwick.