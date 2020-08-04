Weather

Berks County feels effects of Tropical Storm Isaias

By
READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Berks County was not spared from the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.

From downtown Reading to outlying townships, the amount of rain that fell Tuesday morning led to creeks overflowing, widespread flooding and trees and wires down.

In Temple on Georgia Road, a massive tree took down power lines with it cutting off electricity to the block.

On Mt Laurel Road in Muhlenberg Township, front yards disappeared under floods and at least one car had to be towed after it was partially submerged in water.

Tropical Storm Isaias leaves hundreds of thousands without power in Philadelphia region

In Alsace Township, several roads were blocked by rising, quick-moving water including at Pricetown Road near Skyline.

On Hartz Road, residents like Billie Frymoyer just cleaned up from heavy rain and flooding this weekend only to have to clean up again.

"We're just recovering from the last storm. The water was up to our floorboards and almost came up to the second floor; all of our windows are busted out," Frymoyer said.

Doylestown Hospital, nearby day care damaged during storm

Katrina Church and Frymoyer are neighbors. They worked to help each other out.

"You got to ride it out, try to get the water out of the basement. We have a lot of kids in the neighborhood, you want to stay calm for the kids," Church said.
