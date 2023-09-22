Potential Tropical Storm Ophelia to bring heavy rain to the region

Meteorologist Karen Rogers what will likely be named Tropical Storm Ophelia will bring us rain and wind for the weekend.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tropical storm warnings have been issued for four states from North Carolina to Maryland ahead of a system that's forecast to develop into Tropical Storm Ophelia.

This storm system is not a tropical storm yet. It's forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Ophelia on Friday or Friday night as the storm closes in on the North Carolina coast.

Friday morning, the storm system is developing off the southeast U.S. coast and is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain, flash flooding and coastal flooding from Carolinas all the way to southern New England.

The rain, tropical storm-force winds and storm surge will reach parts of the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic coast late Friday into Saturday.

The storm is forecast to make landfall as a tropical storm along the North Carolina coast Saturday morning with winds near 60 mph and higher gusts.

Local impacts

Rainfall

A widespread 1-2"+ near I-95 and areas northwest of Philadelphia. The coastal plain, which includes the Jersey Shore, could pick up 2-3".

Powerful wind

: Wind gusts of up to 40mph inland, and as high as 60mph at the shore. A high wind watch goes into effect late Friday through Saturday evening at the shore and Delaware beaches.

Dangerous seas

Breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet, especially early Saturday leading to beach erosion.

Flooding rain

Coastal flooding concerns especially with the high tide around noon into early afternoon Saturday.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued from North Carolina to Maryland on Thursday ahead of a system that's forecast to develop into Tropical Storm Ophelia. National Weather Service

Timing

FRIDAY:

Early sunshine fades away as high clouds continue to drift in. The daytime hours are dry, with winds picking up into the afternoon, high 73. Rain develops later in the evening or night turning heavy into the overnight hours through early Saturday.

SATURDAY:

A soaking, windswept rainfall will impact the region during the early morning hours. In addition to periods of heavy rain throughout the day, we'll also have strong northeasterly winds to deal with, high 64.

SUNDAY:

It's not as windy as Saturday, but it's still breezy with plenty of clouds and rain still around, high 69.

Preparations ahead of storm

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans, who is also the city's emergency management coordinator, said they're monitoring the storm closely.

"We're expecting one tide cycle," said Evans. "So, what we've been doing is we've been getting all our high-water vehicles ready to go. Our public safety agencies have all been alert, looking at our staffing issues and making sure our equipment is up to par."

Evans said they're also concerned about the potentially powerful wind.

"We always ask people please secure - whether it's lawn furniture, deck furniture - things that are loose or hanging in your homes," said Evans. "We could have high winds where electric lines go down and loss of power."

"We'll have alternate routes for people to travel," said Evans. "The city will still be accessible and the city will be open."

Evans said no events are canceled right now.

He's also in the process of securing The Wave garage for residents and visitors to park in on Saturday to avoid any flooding.

Ahmed Ahmed, along with many neighbors on the surrounding streets, is used to the impact of coastal storms.

"It's going to be like flooded, all the streets," said Ahmed. "Sometimes goes to the basement."

"Move the cars to high land and shut down the window and stay home," said My Huynh, who lived on California Avenue for nearly 30 years. "Nothing we can do."

Atlantic City Electric enhanced its staffing plans to respond to any downed power lines and outages.

And PennDOT is keeping an eye on the roads and highways.

"We take the most proactive approach we can, which is clearing inlets, any of our drainage systems, and making sure everything is open and functioning properly," said Brad Rudolph, the PennDOT deputy communications director.