Trouble in Toyland report: Pa. officials warning about unsafe toys ahead of holidays

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dangerous toys were the topic of a presentation in Harrisburg.
The U.S. Public Interest Research Group released its 34th annual "Trouble in Toyland" report.
The agency identified three categories of toys consumers should be on the lookout for: hidden toxins, detectable dangers and recalled toys.
Officials warned parents of toys that could be a choking hazard or damaging to the eyes and ears.
Parents are encouraged to check which toys are unsafe before shopping for the holidays.
For a full list of this year's unsafe toys and potential hazards, CLICK HERE.
