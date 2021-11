Trouble in Toyland report: Pa. officials warning about unsafe toys ahead of holidays

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dangerous toys were the topic of a presentation in Harrisburg.The U.S. Public Interest Research Group released its 34th annual "Trouble in Toyland" report.The agency identified three categories of toys consumers should be on the lookout for: hidden toxins, detectable dangers and recalled toys.Officials warned parents of toys that could be a choking hazard or damaging to the eyes and ears.Parents are encouraged to check which toys are unsafe before shopping for the holidays.For a full list of this year's unsafe toys and potential hazards, CLICK HERE.