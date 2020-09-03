Dump truck involved in fiery crash on I-295 in Hamilton Twp., Mercer County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A dump truck was among the vehicles involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 295 in New Jersey on Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

Injuries were reported, but there was no immediate word on how serious those injuries are.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the dump truck parked on the shoulder with fire damage to the front end.

A pickup truck with damage to the rear driver's side was being hauled away from the scene.

An investigation into the cause of this crash continues.
