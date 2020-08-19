Politics

Trump re-election campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in ballots

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- President Trump's re-election campaign is suing New Jersey's governor over his executive order for a mail-in election.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., along with the Republican National Committee and the New Jersey Republican Party, filed suit Tuesday.

The campaign says Gov. Phil Murphy's vote-by-mail order violates citizens' right to vote.

It also says the governor misappropriated power that belongs to the state legislature.

Murphy says keeping most polling places closed will help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

His order follows the model the state used in its July primary.

Murphy said Friday all registered voters would get a ballot.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Phil Murphy offered more details about the vote-by-mail plan for the general election in November.



Murphy said voter can mail their ballots, use an official drop box, or drop them off in person at county offices or a polling place.

RELATED: Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes

Voters arriving to vote in-person will be casting provisional ballots.

Ballot drop boxes have been used with success for several years in states like Oregon, Washington and Colorado that rely largely or entirely on ballots that must be sent in.

But their use is being expanded because of the coronavirus outbreak and, more recently, concerns about the post office's ability to do its job.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseymedicalvotingcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jersey2020 presidential electionelectioncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jersey
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman kills 1 firing into group; 11 shot on Tuesday night
Woman killed in Hunting Park domestic dispute: Police
Video captures hit-and-run vehicle that struck boy: Police
Pleasantville student athlete tests positive for COVID-19
Radnor, Springfield Montco vote for all-virtual after lengthy meetings
Montco students rally to save sports this fall: 'Let us play'
Officials investigate stabbing at popular N.J. water park
Show More
Local representatives deliver keynote speeches during DNC
Jill Biden gets personal about family's challenges at DNC | WATCH
Cancer-causing pesticides lurking in park soil, group says
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, A Shower Today; Beautiful On Thursday
Perinatal stroke survivor receives therapy bike from nonprofit organization
More TOP STORIES News