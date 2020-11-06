Judge denies Trump bid to stop Philadelphia vote count

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7682924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All eyes are on Pennsylvania as the vote count continues.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A federal judge has denied a bid by President Donald Trump's campaign to stop the vote count in Philadelphia over observer access, urging the two sides to instead forge an agreement.U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond suggested each party be allowed 60 observers inside a hall at a downtown convention center where the final ballots are being tallied. As the hearing unfolded Thursday evening, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were locked in a tight battle for the 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania.Diamond, an appointee of President George W. Bush, chastened the lawyers as both sides bickered about who was following the rules and reminded them they are officers of the court."Really, can't we be responsible adults here and reach an agreement?" the exasperated judge asked. "The whole thing could (soon) be moot."Republicans went to court Thursday afternoon to complain that election officials in the Democratic-led city were ignoring a state court order they'd won earlier in the day to give them a closer view of ballot processing.The Philadelphia City Commissioners released this statement on the judge's ruling:-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.