Politics

Majority of Americans disapprove of how Trump handled Iran conflict, ABC News poll shows

President Donald Trump smiles while speaking at a campaign rally, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- The majority of Americans disapprove of the way President Donald Trump handled tensions with Iran and feel less safe after a U.S. missile strike killed a top Iranian general, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

The poll, conducted Friday and Saturday, shows that 56% disapprove of Trump's handling of the situation with Iran and 52% believe the country is now less safe after General Qassem Soliemani's death.

"This suggests that despite Iran appearing to deescalate after a rocket strike on U.S. bases in Iraq caused no fatalities, this has not been a "win" for the President, nor has the American public's view on the crisis softened," Ipsos concluded.

Yet when it comes to attitudes on the conflict with Iran, partisanship drives opinions. An overwhelming 87% of Republicans approved of Trump's handling of Iran, and 54% say they feel safer. Among Democrats, 90% disapproved and 82% felt less safe.

It's unclear how Trump's handling of Iran will impact the impeachment process, which is expected to resume this week, and the 2020 presidential race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.u.s. & worldpresident donald trumpiran
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News