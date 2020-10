PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Congressman Lou Barletta made a stop in Philadelphia on Monday night for an "Italian Americans for Trump Columbus Day Event."The event began at 5 p.m. at the Trump Victory Northeast Philadelphia Field Office.According to organizers, the event was meant to highlight President Donald Trump's accomplishments benefitting the Italian American community.Giuliani also made an impromptu stop at Marconi Plaza on Monday, where a boarded up Christopher Columbus statue has been a magnet for protests calling for its removal.RELATED: Celebrating Columbus Day in a year of racial reckoning and protest