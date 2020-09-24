Man caught with gun in shoe at Philadelphia airport: TSA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing federal charges after allegedly trying to pass through Philadelphia International Airport security with a gun in his shoe.

TSA agents discovered the 25-caliber handgun at a checkpoint on Wednesday.

Police confiscated the firearm and arrested the man who is a Philadelphia resident.

"Our TSA officers are skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items," said Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport. "This was not a case of forgetfulness. This was an intentional effort on the part of this individual to try to board an airplane with a gun. Not only will he need to spend money on an attorney as a result of his arrest, but he now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty."

TSA officials say the gun was not loaded.

They also say this was the 18th gun caught by agents this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaairport newsphiladelphia international airporttsaguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after shooting inside Philadelphia laundromat: Police
16-year-old killed while watching street race at shopping center
HVAC employee recorded more girls in South Jersey: Prosecutor
NJ lawmakers pass ban on plastic, paper carryout bags
Man caught with gun in shoe at Philadelphia airport: TSA
NJ officials now testing smartphone app to help with contact tracing
Man punches teen with special needs in face at Walmart: Police
Show More
Wharton grad creates shoes for health care workers
Black leaders speak out following ruling in Breonna Taylor case
Secret 'man cave' discovered beneath NYC's Grand Central Terminal
20 inmates, accomplices charged in COVID-19 unemployment fraud
USPS in Philly court over accusations service cuts threaten election
More TOP STORIES News