TSA Precheck application center opens in Montco as airports see record number of travelers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials said it will be busy all week at the TSA Precheck pop-up enrollment center in King of Prussia as the number of people looking to travel continues topping pandemic records."Several airports are already passing the 2019 pre-pandemic levels," said Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson.One thing people are not excited about: longer lines at airport security checkpoints. Travelers who are approved for TSA Precheck don't have to take off their shoes or belt, or remove electronics and liquids in their carry-on bags."The wait time in a TSA Precheck lane is usually less than 5 minutes," Farbstein said.Saving time is why many are completing the application process at the temporary TSA Precheck center in King of Prussia this week. Their RV is set up in the parking lot of the AAA on East Dekalb Pike."A lot of times I have anxiety because I need to make the flight and I think TSA Precheck will help that," said traveler Saul Grossel.You will need to provide personal information about yourself during the application process."Including your fingerprints. TSA uses that information to conduct a background check on you," said Farbstein.Farbstein said your background will be checked before every flight once you're approved for TSA Precheck."It's getting to be a bigger deal all the time as more and more people are traveling now," said traveler Mike Davis.More than 2.2 million people went through security checkpoints at airports across the country on Sunday, which was the most since the start of the pandemic, according to TSA officials."International travel has not yet returned, domestic travel sure has," said Farbstein.TSA Precheck applicants should make an appointment online first. The center in King of Prussia is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Friday it is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. only.The application fee is $85 and it lasts for five years.