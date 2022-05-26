travel

Philly TSA union president warns about long lines due to staffing shortages: 'It's a disaster'

"I don't know how we're supposed to do this all through the summer until September," said Philadelphia's TSA union president.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly TSA union president says to expect long security lines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Transportation Security Administration is warning of delays due to continued staffing shortages.

The issue is causing long lines, and officers are working long hours to keep up with demand.

The lines at TSA checkpoints Wednesday afternoon at Philadelphia International Airport were long.

"It's not only in Philadelphia, this is happening around the country," said Joe Shuker, Philadelphia's TSA union president.

Officials say officers have been working short-handed for the past two years. It's gotten to the point where the agency now requires officers to work a six-day work week through the summer and mandatory overtime as needed.

"At any given time, they can walk up to you and say, 'Oh yeah, don't clock out, we need you to stay another 2, 3, 4, 5 hours or longer," said TSA lead officer Lashanda Palmer.

Shuker added, "And if they can't work overtime or they say they're too tired, they threaten them with disciplinary action."

Action News asked Officer Matthew Culbertson what's the end result that could happen? What's the thing that he feared the most?

"I think we both know the answer to that, something not good. This is the last place we can keep you safe before you're 32,000 feet in the air," said Culbertson.

TSA spokesperson in Washington says hiring efforts have been extremely aggressive.

But Shuker says, "They have tried to hire but they lost more officers. We lost 85 officers since January 1, and it keeps going on and on."

TSA says it pays new hires in Philadelphia just over $20 an hour and a $1,000 hiring bonus. But the Union says other companies are offering better pay with less stress.

"We're losing them to Amazon, and Amazon should never be in competition with a government agency. We should never be in competition with a Target," said Palmer.

TSA says it sent 15 members of its National Deployment Force to supplement the officer workforce through Labor Day in Philadelphia.

The union says that will hardly make a dent in what's needed.

"It's a disaster. I don't know how we're supposed to do this all through the summer until September," said Shuker.

The warning they're giving the public is: be prepared for longer than usual lines at TSA checkpoints.

And also be mindful of staff shortages some airlines are facing as well.

Officials urge travelers to arrive two to three hours before their flight until further notice.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaairport newstravelphiladelphia international airporttsaworkplacelabor unions
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Summer Travel Essentials
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
As businesses prep, experts predict busy summer for Jersey Shore
Airbnb unveils new way to book longer stays
TOP STORIES
4 people shot walking to Philadelphia prom party: Police
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Some Philly Starbucks stores vote to unionize
Father who lost son in Sandy Hook shooting speaks out on TX massacre
Texas school shooting: Local lawmakers weigh in gun legislation
Arrest made in 1991 murder of Bristol Township woman
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Show More
Oz, McCormick race heads into recount in Pa. Senate primary
Local nonprofit aims to use horses to help heal people from trauma
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
Police presence heightened at schools across Delaware Valley
Ex-reality star Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case
More TOP STORIES News