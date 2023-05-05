More than 4 million Americans to receive settlement checks from Turbo Tax

Affected taxpayers will receive about $30 for each year they paid to file from 2016 to 2018.

More than four million Americans who used Turbo Tax will begin receiving checks from Intuit, the software company's owner.

It's part of a $141 million grant settlement announced last year between the company and all 50 states over allegations of deceptive marketing practices.

The states say Intuit tricked millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free.

Approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail as the result of the multistate settlement, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Affected taxpayers will receive about $30 for each year they paid to file from 2016 to 2018.

Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement, and checks are expected to be mailed in May, Henry said. You do not need to file a claim.