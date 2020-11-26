Delivery driver talks to turkeys and gets a response

ESSEX, United Kingdom (WPVI) -- A delivery driver in England had a little fun "chatting" while stopping at a turkey farm.Daniel Taylor pulled his delivery truck to the side of the road in Essex, United Kingdom to gobble at the turkeys, and to his delight the turkeys gobbled backTaylor posted the video to social media with the caption: "Think the turkeys were happy to see someone while in lockdown."The video he posted shows Taylor sticking his head out the window to gobble at the turkeys and laugh when the many turkeys respond with little hesitation.Watch the video above to see the delightful roadside conversation.