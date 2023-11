The Twee Studio creates eco-friendly art supplies, specially made to help children increase grip strength and improve motor skills.

South Philly studio creates art tools for tiny hands to help with grip strength, fine motor skills

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman-owned business in South Philadelphia is drawing up a new way for kids to play.

The Twee Studio creates eco-friendly art supplies specially made to help children increase grip strength and improve motor skills, while encouraging creative play and imagination.

And it is getting national attention, being featured in Vogue and the Wall Street Journal.

Action News video editor LeeAnne Kayati has the story.

For more information, visit www.TweeMade.com.