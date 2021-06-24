2 teens shot, wounded in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two teenagers injured in South Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 800 block of South 13th Street.Police say a 15-year-old male suffered a graze wound to the right elbow.He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police listed in stable condition.A second victim, who also is a 15-year-old male, suffered two gunshot wounds to the buttocks.He was also transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police listed in stable condition.There were no weapons recovered from the scene, officials say.So far, no arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.