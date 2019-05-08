Two vehicles stuck in high water in Trainer Borough

EMBED <>More Videos

2 cars rescued from rising water in Trainer: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 6 a.m., May 8, 2019

Rescue crews are working to pull two vehicles that are stuck in high water to safety Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Main Street near 7th Street in Trainer Borough.

Both vehicles are stuck in high water under a train trestle.

Officials said the combination of heavy rain overnight and the nearby Marcus Hook Creek caused the water to rise.

Main Street and 7th Street are blocked as rescue worked to salvage the cars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newswater rescue
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meghan, Harry introduce Baby Sussex to the world
Delco school drops words 'God Bless America' due to complaint
141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home
Harper smashes grand slam, Phillies' social mocks Smash Mouth
Pedestrian struck on eastbound Atlantic City Expressway
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Not As Warm Today
Show More
North Jersey woman arrested for animal cruelty
Burn victims sue Conagra after cans of cooking spray explode
Police: Harlem fire claims 6 lives, including 4 children
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 8 injured
Lawmaker apologizes after confrontation at Planned Parenthood
More TOP STORIES News