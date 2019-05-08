Two vehicles stuck in high water in Trainer Borough

Rescue crews are working to pull two vehicles that are stuck in high water to safety Wednesday morning.
It happened around 4 a.m. on Main Street near 7th Street in Trainer Borough.
Both vehicles are stuck in high water under a train trestle.
Officials said the combination of heavy rain overnight and the nearby Marcus Hook Creek caused the water to rise.
Main Street and 7th Street are blocked as rescue worked to salvage the cars.
