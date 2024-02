Philadelphia 76er Tyrese Maxey hugs overwhelmed fan

Philadelphia 76er Tyrese Maxey continues to show us why he is a fan favorite.

Philadelphia 76er Tyrese Maxey continues to show us why he is a fan favorite.

Philadelphia 76er Tyrese Maxey continues to show us why he is a fan favorite.

Philadelphia 76er Tyrese Maxey continues to show us why he is a fan favorite.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76er Tyrese Maxey continues to show us why he is a fan favorite.

After a game this week, this young fan was in tears just for being there to see the young guard play.

Maxey stopped, gave him a hug and the two posed for a photo.

The young fan could be heard saying, "I love you bro!" as Maxey went into the locker room.