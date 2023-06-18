  • Watch Now

Uber driver shot in the head while driving in Philadelphia dies: Police

An 18-year-old passenger was in the backseat of the car during the incident.

6abc Digital Staff
Sunday, June 18, 2023 2:30AM
Action News has learned that an Uber driver that was struck by a stray bullet on Wednesday night has died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned that an Uber driver that was struck by a stray bullet on Wednesday night has died.

Officials say the 34-year-old victim was shot by a bullet that pierced through the driver's rear window, hitting him in the head.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 1300 block of W Lehigh Avenue.

After being shot, police say the Uber driver kept driving before losing control, crossing Broad Street, jumping the curb, and striking a utility pole on the 1400 block of W Lehigh Avenue.

An 18-year-old passenger was in the backseat of the car during the incident.

Police say, fortunately, she was uninjured.

