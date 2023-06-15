Uber driver shot in North Philadelphia, teen passenger nearly struck

An Uber driver was shot while driving an 18-year-old female in North Philadelphia.

Police say the Uber driver kept driving before losing control, jumping the curb and striking a utility pole.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber driver was shot while driving an 18-year-old female in North Philadelphia, police say, with the bullets just missing the teenager.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of W Lehigh Avenue.

Police say a bullet came through the rear window of the Honda CR-V, hitting the driver's headrest, then hitting the 34-year-old Uber driver in the back of the head.

The 18-year-old passenger was not hurt.

"That 18-year-old passenger who was in the backseat heard the gunshots, heard a bullet go through the back window so she's extremely lucky cause she was missed by getting struck by gunfire by just a few inches," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

She told police shots were fired all of a sudden for no reason.

Police say the 18-year-old had been picked up by the Uber driver a few blocks away minutes before the shooting.

After being shot, police say the Uber driver kept driving before losing control, crossing Broad Street, jumping the curb and striking a utility pole on the 1400 block of W Lehigh Avenue.

Officers found the driver unresponsive in the vehicle. He is listed in very critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police found six spent shell casings on the sidewalk of the 1300 block of Lehigh Avenue.

"We don't have a motive for the shooting. We don't know if someone was intentionally firing at the Uber driver's vehicle or if he was struck by stray gunfire," Small said.

No arrests have been made.

