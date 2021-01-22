shooting

Uber driver shot at while traveling through Fairmount Park

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber driver was targeted by gunfire while driving through Fairmount Park, police said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on Belmont Avenue near South Georges Hill Drive.

Police said the driver was not hit.

However, the car's tires were flattened by the gunshots.

No passengers were in the Uber at the time of the shooting.

Police said the gunfire came from a black Maserati SUV that fled the scene.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect and that vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairmount park (philadelphia)shootinguber
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
1 brother shot, another stabbed in separate Philly attacks
Philly homicides, shootings already surpassing last year's record pace
Philly father facing charges in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl
3 dead, several hurt in multiple shootings across Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 brother shot, another stabbed in separate Philly attacks
Philly father facing charges in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl
911 call details moments heroic boy saves family
VOTE: Is Nick Sirianni the right choice for Eagles head coach?
$1M Powerball tickets sold at NJ 7-Eleven, Wawa
Philly homicides, shootings already surpassing last year's record pace
South Jersey policeman adopts puppy rescued by fellow officers
Show More
Top 6: Winter activities in Philadelphia (Part 1)
Bruins rally past Flyers for 5-4 shootout win
AccuWeather: Breezy and chilly today, windy and cold this weekend
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Federal ban on evictions extended through March
More TOP STORIES News