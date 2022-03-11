ukraine

Local restaurant owner donates meals for Ukrainian refugees

World Central Kitchen is serving up more than 100,000 meals a day for people in need of warmth and sustenance.
By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local restaurant owner is in Poland feeding those who fled Ukraine.

Mike Strauss owns Mike's BBQ in South Philadelphia.

On Friday, during a break, Strauss conducted a Zoom interview with Action News from the World Central Kitchen Commissary in Poland, right at the Ukrainian border.

When he saw people fleeing for their safety, Strauss hopped on a plane from Philadelphia on Monday to help.

"It's a weird feeling," Strauss said. "It's a good feeling being able to feed them, but it's a very sad feeling knowing what they're going through and that they need to be fed in the first place. It's heartbreaking."

World Central Kitchen is serving up more than 100,000 meals a day, cooking vast amounts of food, like stews, for people in need of warmth and sustenance.

"There are chefs from all around the world, from the U.S., from France, from Mexico," Strauss added. "That's the amazing part. All of these people are coming together so quickly to help people that are in need."

Strauss says something as simple as a warm cup of cocoa is bringing smiles to the faces of the people who have left everything behind.

