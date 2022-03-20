Historic Philadelphia partners with local museums to donate 100% of proceeds for Ukraine aid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of historic Philadelphia museums partnered to donate 100% of admission proceeds to Ukraine Saturday to provide much-needed aid.Anne Pressy and her husband thought it was the perfect opportunity to sightsee while also supporting Ukraine."It's so hard to see what's happening to them right now, and you feel so helpless. These people are suffering so much, and we just wish there was something we could do to help," said Pressy of Kennebunk, Maine.Historic Philadelphia partnered with seven museums, To donate 100% of admissions proceeds to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF.)That list includes the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the Betsy Ross House, Carpenters' Hall, Franklin Square, Independence Visitor Center, the Museum of the American Revolution, and the National Constitution Center."To watch what we have gone through for the past 200 years and really see the devastation that's happening in Ukraine, you have to: A) feel lucky that we live in a country like this but B) just do whatever you can do to support humanitarian efforts there," said CEO Amy Needle of Historic Philadelphia.The Youth Advisory Commission with the Philadelphia Police Department was in the middle of a tour, learning about the constitution and law."When I walked in and saw that the proceeds were going to UNICEF, it's like a double prize," said Altovise Love-Craighead of Mount Airy. "It's nice to see that people support us and were able to come and share this with young people. But also that the money is going to the next step to support another group."For those who couldn't attend Saturday's event, participating museums will have donation boxes for the rest of the month, and all those proceeds will go to UNICEF.