Residents across the Delaware Valley send donation items to help Ukraine

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Delaware Valley is stepping up to help the people of Ukraine. From money to supplies, donations continue to pour in.The United Ukrainian American Relief Committee is just one of the locations that have been flooded with donations."Our door has been open, we don't even close it. The front door, the back door. The phones have been ringing off the hook," said Executive Director Motrja Watters.Fellow Ukrainians and the local community are all stepping up to help those affected by the war in Ukraine."There are many injured soldiers, many injured civilians. It is really bad," said Watters.She says the influx of supplies is a good problem to have."We are packed up here. Our basement is packed. Our garage is packed, and we have things out back," said Watters.There is no shortage of big hearts in the Delaware Valley, and it is showing with the number of items coming in hour by hour.Watters says they are receiving so much they are hoping someone in the community will donate a storage facility because they are running out of room."We do need warehousing regardless because this is going to be going on for a very long time," said Watters.Up the road, a similar scene is unfolding at the Ukrainian Education and Culture Center."I have relatives there and my friends, so it is really hard for all of us to be in here, but we are trying to help as much as possible because we can't be there," said volunteer Diana Kornuta with Ukrainian Cultural Center.Many in the community say seeing Russia invade Ukraine touched a nerve, and they had to do something to give back to help the innocent victims caught up in the war."You look at the news and it breaks your heart. You got to help these people," said Jack McGuigan of Northeast Philadelphia.Boxes and boxes of everything imaginable, like medical supplies, hygiene items, clothes, and so much more will soon be shipped overseas. It's all going to help Ukrainian refugees and those on the front lines in Ukraine battling the Russian Military.Organizers say their efforts won't stop until the war stops.