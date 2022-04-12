u.s. & world

Ukranian pop singer flees war, starts new life in Philadelphia

Anastasiya Petryk is one of more than 4.5 million people who have fled Ukraine since February 24.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Odesa, Ukraine, Anastasiya Petryk was a rising pop star. She was the winner of the 'Voice Ukraine,' 'Eurovision' and 'Ukraine's Got Talent.'

Here in Philadelphia, Petryk is starting over.

Through her translator Paul Raimar, Petryk says it was very difficult leaving her family behind.

"They received a call telling them they had one opportunity to leave, so they had no other choice but to make that decision," said Paul Rimar.



The 19-year-old paused to collect herself while fighting back tears during an interview with Action News Monday evening.

"She says it was difficult to see the children getting off the train," he said.

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol tells The Associated Press that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the southeastern city since the Russian invasion in February.



On Monday, the death toll in Mariupol climbed to roughly 10,000, and the war-torn country is bracing for continued assault from Russia.

Despite the trauma, Petryk continues to make music. She's planning to sign a distribution deal through WHOMAG by way of Sony Orchard.

Petryk is performing at a benefit concert next month. Proceeds will go to Ukraine relief efforts.

