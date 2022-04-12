Ukranian pop singer flees war, starts new life in Philadelphia

Here in Philadelphia, Petryk is starting over.
Through her translator Paul Raimar, Petryk says it was very difficult leaving her family behind.
"They received a call telling them they had one opportunity to leave, so they had no other choice but to make that decision," said Paul Rimar.
Speaking through her translator, rising Ukrainian pop star, Anastasiya Petryk arrived in Philadelphia last month. She escapedUkraine by train to Poland w/ her mom, leaving behind her grandparents, cousins and extended family. She’s using her passion for music to start over @6abc pic.twitter.com/gEfdBVfYSS— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 12, 2022
The 19-year-old paused to collect herself while fighting back tears during an interview with Action News Monday evening.
"She says it was difficult to see the children getting off the train," he said.
Petryk is one of more than 4.5 million people who have fled Ukraine since February 24.
SEE ALSO: Mariupol mayor says 10,000 civilians killed in Ukrainian city since Russian invasion began
On Monday, the death toll in Mariupol climbed to roughly 10,000, and the war-torn country is bracing for continued assault from Russia.
Despite the trauma, Petryk continues to make music. She's planning to sign a distribution deal through WHOMAG by way of Sony Orchard.
Petryk is performing at a benefit concert next month. Proceeds will go to Ukraine relief efforts.