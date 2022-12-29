One man's mission to help a Ukrainian family in need

Artur and Yana Zapadnia arrived in the U.S. with their baby back in September. Fleeing from the war in Ukraine, the family found it hard to find work once they arrived here.

Artur and Yana Zapadnia arrived in the U.S. with their baby back in September. Fleeing from the war in Ukraine, the family found it hard to find work once they arrived here.

Both Artur and Yana received opportunities at the Klinelife Community Center. Artur is a soccer player, so he fit right in as a soccer coach at the center, teaching young kids the sport.

His wife, Yana, is a teacher who is now using her knowledge of the English language to teach other Ukrainian refugees how to communicate.

The family befriended Dmitry Agres through the soccer program that Artur teaches. Dmitry quickly realized that their family needed help settling into their new roles.

He regularly drives them back and forth to the center due to the family not having a car. Realizing that this was an important issue for the family, especially having a young son, he decided to start raising money through a GoFundMe.

The goal is for the raised money to go towards a used car for the family. The car would allow the Zapadnias' to get back and forth from work or anywhere else they may need to go.

Dmitry hopes that this fundraising campaign will reach its ultimate goal of $6,000 so that the Zapadnia family can finally get a car. Dmitry also says that he hopes to help more families in the same way in the future.