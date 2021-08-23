The Ultimate Surfer: Fierce Competition and Major Drama!

A new show is premiering here on 6abc on Monday night that's unlike anything we've ever seen.
It's a little bit of paradise, with fierce competition, big waves, and wicked wipeouts!
The Ultimate Surfer is taking 14 of the best surfers in America, seven men and seven women, to surf champion Kelly Slater's Callifornia surf ranch.
Up for grabs? $100,000 and a spot on the World Surf League Championship Tour.
I chatted with host Jesse Palmer. Because it's reality TV, he says we can expect surprises.
"There is a lot of drama," Palmer says. "There are 14 very good-looking people who are excellent surfers, but they're also living together on the surf ranch. There's a lot happening. Drama in the water, out of the water."
Palmer says we can also expect cameos from some familiar faces from Bachelor nation.
He also adds that you don't have to know or even love surfing to get into this show, or root for the surfers.
"A lot of these surfers have a lot of challenges, traumas, different obstacles in their lives that they've had to overcome," Palmer says. "I think for viewers at home, they're going to connect with some of these athletes. It's pretty powerful stories, very inspirational stories."
The Ultimate Surfer is a two-night premiere that kicks off Monday at 10 p.m.
Check out the video above for my full chat with Palmer.
