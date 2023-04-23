Local undecided voters sound off on Gov. Josh Shapiro's tenure, John Fetterman's health, 'wokeness'

Newsmaker Rich Thau offers the latest thoughts from undecided voters on a number of hot-button topics.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviewed Rich Thau, President of Engagious, and an expert on analyzing election swing voters.

He recently interviewed several undecided Pennsylvania voters on the latest political news to see where they stood on Governor Josh Shapiro's first few months in office, the health of Senator John Fetterman, the definition of 'woke-ness' and the debate on the abortion pill legislation.

Then the panelists take a deep dive into these same issues, plus discuss the new independent safety report for Temple University conducted by former Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey.

And you don't want to miss the conversation on the latest updates on the Philadelphia Mayor's Race. Who's trending in the right direction? Is any one candidate moving up in the polls? Are TV ads better then endorsements and does going negative hurt a candidate's overall chances.

This week's panel consists of Bob Brady, Liz Preate Havey, Christine Flowers and David Dix.