Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Aid: California to begin offering stimulus funds for undocumented immigrants

California's first coronavirus relief funding will provide $125 million to the undocumented whom didn't receive the federal stimulus package.
SAN FRANCISCO -- In what's called the first relief fund of its kind, California will begin offering support to undocumented immigrants today.

The relief is for undocumented immigrants who haven't received federal relief funding.

The funding will provide $125 million to those affected by coronavirus through a partnership between the state and non-profit groups.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces expansion of California's unemployment benefits, $125M for undocumented immigrants

The one-time payments are $500 per adult, with a maximum of $1000 per household.

People can begin to apply Monday through June 30.

For more Information on how to apply, you can visit the California's department of social services website here.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom unveils budget proposal as state faces $54.3 billion deficit

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirus californiaeconomyunemployment californiacoronavirusstimulus fundsstate capitolcovid 19 pandemiccalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Photographer captures smiles from a distance
Where did COVID-19 come from?
10-year-old girl makes plastic curtain to hug grandparents
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supporters gather as N.J. gym reopens despite shutdown order
Businesses struggle to stay afloat in shadow of COVID-19
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Last day to register to vote in Pa.
2 injured in fire in Port Richmond
Show More
Man, unborn child killed in crash; suspected DUI driver charged with murder
Jersey shore towns preparing for Memorial Day weekend
Delaware Man files lawsuit against Gov. Carney over beach access
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mild Today, Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
N.J. man turns loss of father into inspirational movement to help others
More TOP STORIES News