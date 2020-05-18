Coronavirus Aid: California to begin offering stimulus funds for undocumented immigrants

SAN FRANCISCO -- In what's called the first relief fund of its kind, California will begin offering support to undocumented immigrants today.
The relief is for undocumented immigrants who haven't received federal relief funding.
The funding will provide $125 million to those affected by coronavirus through a partnership between the state and non-profit groups.
The one-time payments are $500 per adult, with a maximum of $1000 per household.
People can begin to apply Monday through June 30.
For more Information on how to apply, you can visit the California's department of social services website here.
