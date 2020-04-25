Philadelphia residents report issues while trying to file for unemployment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many Philadelphians are feeling a mountain of pressure as they continue to live without a job or income.Colleen Kropinski said she has been without both for weeks."It is getting worse. There is no light at the end of the tunnel," she said.So, Kropinski turned to the Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation for assistance."I can't get a hold of anyone. Can't get through via email, live chat, nothing," she said.Action News called the office on Friday night. The call was answered by an automated message system.To actually speak with someone, you get a response telling you to dial another number. When you dial that number, it seems to be busy.If you head to the state's unemployment website it says it'll take 24 days to get an email response.People who have been living without a job or income have turned to places like the Kennett Area Community Service center for food and rent."They would lose their homes and be living their cars. It would be horrible here," Executive Director Leah Reynolds said.Chris Saello, of the Chester County United Way, said they've set up an emergency fund to support nonprofits."We've already deployed $288,000 to 47 Chester County nonprofits," he said.Saello says at one food bank people waited overnight in the parking for food.On Friday, part of Governor Tom Wolf's response to all of this was: "Our unemployment compensation system just wasn't built for this volume."The governor also said they've made extra hires to try and accommodate for the 1.6 million people who've filed for unemployment.