Unidentified man shot and killed in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
It happened shortly after midnight Saturday on the 2800 block of North Howard Street.
Police said the victim was shot in the face and chest.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where was pronounced dead.
Police are trying to identify him as he had no wallet or identification.
They are also investigating what led to the shooting.
