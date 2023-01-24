Union League of Philadelphia to honor Florida Gov. DeSantis, protests planned

DeSantis will receive the Union League's gold medal, an honor first bestowed on President Abraham Lincoln back in 1863.

The decision is sparking backlash from within the historic club and a protest by outside activists is planned.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Union League of Philadelphia will bestow its highest honor on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

The decision is sparking backlash from within the historic club and a protest by outside activists is planned.

DeSantis will receive the Union League's gold medal, an honor first bestowed on President Abraham Lincoln back in 1863.

A faction within the League says the potential presidential candidate is not worthy for a variety of reasons, including elevating election deniers and banning books he deems offensive from libraries.

Some members threatened to resign unless the award is rescinded.

According to Rev. Alyn E. Waller of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, numerous organizations including the Black Clergy of Philadelphia, the NAACP, Black Women's Leadership Council, Philadelphia NOW, the National Action Network, members of the Philadelphia City Council and more "are coming together to raise our voice against this action."

"This is a disgrace. It is wrong. It is a smack in the face of the people of this city," Waller said. "How are you going to honor someone in a city that is 44% African American, and he has determined that an AP course on African American history has no educational value? That is not acceptable."

Florida rejected a proposed Advanced Placement course focused on African American Studies because it included study of topics like the Movement for Black Lives, Black feminism and reparations, according to a list of concerns provided to CNN by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

The one-page document prepared by the Florida Department of Education also questions the inclusion of certain Black authors and historians whose writings touch on critical race theory and Black communism. For example, the state objects to the inclusion of writing by Robin D.G. Kelley, a professor of American history at UCLA, who "warns that simply establishing safe spaces and renaming campus buildings does nothing to overthrow capitalism," according to the document.

The state also said the course framework for the study of reparations -- the argument to compensate Black Americans for slavery and other historical atrocities and oppressive acts -- includes "no critical perspective or balancing opinion in this lesson."

Waller said the protesting groups will hold a press conference at noon outside the Union League.

DeSantis was overwhelmingly reelected Florida governor last November.