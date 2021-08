ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators in Allentown, Pennsylvania, are investigating a fire set at a elementary school three weeks ago.Officials say they believe the fire that was set to the school were done intentionally.Multiple trailers outside Union Terrace Elementary School were destroyed on Monday, July 26.The trailers housed classrooms, equipment, and supplies.Officials say no one was hurt in this incident because summer school had ended by the time the fires were set.