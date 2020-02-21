Education

Game on! Esports Arena opens at University of Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- It's officially 'game on' at the University of Delaware!

The new Esports Arena opens on campus on Friday.

The facility located on the main floor of Perkins Student Center will be home to varsity teams that compete against other colleges across the country.

The arena will support team practices and competition for the college's varsity esports program. The arena will also be available for use by any student with a University of Delaware ID.

It features 33 gaming PCs, a Nintendo Switch console, a strategy room, and streaming broadcast capabilities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnewarkcollege studentsuniversity of delawareesports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News