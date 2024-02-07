Penn to start producing documents in response to House antisemitism investigation

A Penn spokesman described the handover as a 'rolling production' that will take place over the next few weeks

PHILADELPHIA -- The University of Pennsylvania plans to start a weekslong process of turning over documents to Congress on Wednesday in response to a House committee antisemitism investigation, a university spokesperson told CNN.

However, the Ivy League school is signaling it won't necessarily turn over all of the many documents the House Education Committee has requested by the Wednesday deadline.

The Penn spokesman described the handover as a "rolling production" that will take place over the next few weeks, starting on Wednesday.

The House Education Committee declined to comment.

Last month, the committee wrote a letter to Penn demanding a mountain of documents to aid an investigation launched in December into antisemitism on campus.

The wide-ranging document request asked for everything from reports on antisemitic activity on campus since early 2021 to how the university responds to hate crimes and documents linked to a controversial Palestinian literature festival held on campus last year.

