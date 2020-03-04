American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas makes emergency stop to remove unruly passenger, officials say

ST. LOUIS -- An American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas had to make an emergency landing in St. Louis Tuesday to remove an unruly passenger, authorities said.

According to AA officials, the passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-flight. Airline officials said the crew contacted law enforcement and landed the plane in St. Louis.

In a video taken by another passenger, authorities are seen escorting the man off the plane in handcuffs.

VIDEO: Police remove unruly passenger from American Airline flight after making emergency landing
EMBED More News Videos

An American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas had to make an emergency stop in St. Louis Tuesday to remove an unruly passenger, authorities said.



American Airlines confirmed the emergency landing Tuesday night.

"An American flight from O'Hare made an emergency landing in St. Louis tonight because of an unruly passenger," AA spokesperson, Gianna Urgo said.

No injuries were reported.

The plane was rerouted to Dallas from St. Louis Tuesday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouriamerican airlinesu.s. & worldpassengerairplane
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person being tested for possible coronavirus in Philly
Coronavirus impacting local athletic events
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
School evacuated twice after fires, smoke bomb: Police
Family in Philly church for sanctuary can stay in US
Show More
'I'm a good Philly girl:' Jill Biden thwarting hecklers, protesters
States scramble to prepare ahead of food stamps rule change
Pa. couple die in murder-suicide while kids are home: Police
Driver survives fiery crash in Hamilton Twp., Mercer Co.
Feeeeny! 'Boy Meets World' reunion at Philly convention
More TOP STORIES News