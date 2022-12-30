WATCH LIVE

Police investigate shooting near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby

By 6abc Digital Staff
Friday, December 30, 2022 2:07AM
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at 69th and Market streets.

Police say a man, about 28 years old, was shot in the leg.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators released surveillance images of a man they were looking to identify in connection with this shooting.

That man has since been identified and is in custody, police say.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police.

