Investigation underway after child struck by car in Upper Darby Township

Police say the child was rushed to CHOP.

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators tell Action News a child was struck by a car in Upper Darby Township.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Springton Road.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the child was rushed to CHOP.

We're still working to get information on the severity of the child's injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.