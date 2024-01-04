Upper Darby police make arrests in 2 separate Delco murders that shook the community

Upper Darby mayor Ed Brown expressing relief after arrests in two separate murder cases that shook this community.

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Families grieving in two separate, high-profile murder cases in Delaware County now have a sense of closure.

Authorities say months of hard police work and collaboration helped bring the suspects to justice.

One killing happened right outside of a mosque and the other was a random attack that claimed the life of a teenager.

"I'm really proud that these two heinous crimes were solved," said Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown.

Marson Weh, 24, has now been charged with first-degree murder in the April 2023 death of Michael Garr, a 10th grader in the Upper Darby School District.

"A juvenile who was doing nothing more than any juvenile should be able to do anywhere in America: just walking down the street in his own neighborhood and He was stabbed and killed at random by Mr. Weh," said District Attorney Jack Stollsteime.

Investigators tracked Weh to a home in Clifton Heights, where he was spotted wearing the same clothes he had on the night of Garr's murder.

DNA evidence to connected Weh to that case as well as the stabbing and carjacking of a pregnant woman two months prior.

It turned out the Weh was also wanted in Ohio for an assault and car theft. He was extradited there and is now serving a 9.5-year sentence. Since Weh was in custody in Ohio, local authorities used the time to gather additional evidence.

"He will be coming back here to answer to our charges," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt reassured.

Authorities also announced the arrest of 20-year-old Herman Stigall, who has now been charged with first-degree murder in the deadly October 2023 shooting of 65-year-old Mohammad Rahman.

"We are bringing Mr. Stigall to justice for the bloodthirsty murder of Mr. Rahman," Stollsteime said.

The father of three and Philadelphia corrections officer was shot and killed outside Upper Darby Islamic Center as he arrived to evening prayer. Police say Stigal shot Rahman and stole his vehicle, which was recovered in West Philadelphia.

Action News was there when police arrested Stigal last week on Martin Luther King Drive.

"We are happy. Community is happy that finally that the family and community will get the justice," said Sheikh Siddique, Masjid Al Madinah Upper Darby Islamic Center president-elect.

"Very relieved, very relieved," said Rahman's friend, Mian Ahmad. "I'm so grateful to all the agencies that have been working very hard."