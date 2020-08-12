Upper Darby residents can drop off trash at 3 locations Wednesday

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents in Upper Darby, Delaware County are able to take out the trash Wednesday at three locations as the township works to catch up on pickup amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the sanitation department.
Regular household trash can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Naylor's Run Park, (1600 Garrett Road), the Second Ward Playground (Crosley and Emerson Avenues) in the Fernwood neighborhood and Gillespie Park on the 500 Block of Sycamore Avenue in the Westbrook Park section.
"We want to give residents a good alternative as we work through our two-week contingency sanitation plan," Mayor Barbarann Keffer said in a statement.
Residents should be prepared to show proof of residency through their government issued ID or a recent utility bill.
Bulk items like sofas, appliances, and mattresses will not be accepted.
The entire sanitation department remains in quarantine after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.
In the meantime, the township has hired a private company to take over pickup. Trash collection resumed on Monday.
"Working together with TWU Local 234 and a private company, we were able to secure a combination work force of CDL drivers and laborers to ensure continuity of service," Mayor Keffer said.
The mayor said trash collection will be once per week and residents should follow their normal non-summer collection schedule. Bulk trash pickup will resume when the township sanitation staff returns from quarantine.
The mayor says residents should not put out mattresses, rugs, televisions, or large furniture.
There will be a suspension of recycling services for the next two weeks.
"We expect recycling collection to resume the week of August 24, 2020," the mayor said.
