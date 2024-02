Golfers can tee up at Lincoln Financial Field this spring during special event

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Golfers will have a chance to tee up at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia this spring.

Upper Deck Golf is hosting a special event May 30 through June 2.

The group put on a similar event at Citizens Bank Park in the fall.

Golfers will be able to stand on the upper level of the stadium and take their shots at the holes down on the field below.

Each tee time features a round of golf, clubs and balls during special stadium access.

Registration opens on April 18.