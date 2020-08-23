Police: Man arrested after opening fire on Upper Gwynedd Township officers

UPPER GWYNEDD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Gwynedd Township, Pennsylvania say a man who opened fire on officers on Sunday afternoon is now under arrest.The call came in around 2 p.m. for shots fire in the area of Welsh Road and Sandys Lane.Police say a man opened fire on officers, but luckily no officers were hurt. It's unclear if officers returned fire.A shotgun and rifle have been recovered.Further details surrounding the incident have not been revealed.Police are expected to provide further details during a press conference Sunday afternoon.