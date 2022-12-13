Overturned tanker causes backup on Route 202 ramp in Upper Merion Township

Officials said the fuel, which appears to be home heating oil, was leaking onto the ramp.

Chopper 6 was live over the ramp from Route 202 to Route 422 where a tanker truck carrying 2,200 gallons of fuel flipped over.

UPPER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An overturned tanker truck caused a headache for drivers in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

The crash caused a hazmat situation.

Officials said the fuel, which appears to be home heating oil, was leaking onto the ramp.

Firefighters were on the scene and were working to clean up the spill

No injuries have been reported.