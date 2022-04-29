Upper Merion police search for person in pickup truck accused of impersonating officer

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Merion Police Department is investigating after they say someone in a pickup truck pulled over another vehicle and pretended to be an officer.According to police, the incident happened on April 21 at about 11:47 p.m. near the intersection of S. Henderson and S. Gulph roads.Traffic cameras from the area show a white Jeep Grand Cherokee being followed by a dark-colored pickup truck.The pickup truck had a red and blue police light illuminated in the center of its windshield, police said.Just north of the intersection, the Jeep pulled over and the pickup truck pulls up alongside of it.Police said after a brief verbal exchange, the pickup truck drives away. Investigators said they have determined the person in the pickup truck was not a police officer.Police are now looking for the driver of the white Jeep Grand Cherokee to ask them about the encounter.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232.