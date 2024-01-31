Man wearing shirt with 'police' on front sought following armed robbery in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed man wearing a shirt that said "police" on the front is wanted following a robbery at a business in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Monday night.

According to authorities, the man entered Asian Massage on the 7200 block of Frankford Avenue and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun equipped with a flashlight.

He was also carrying a large knife holstered on his hip, authorities said.

The man demanded money from the women inside the business and ran through several rooms before leaving.

He made away with about $500 in cash, authorities said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the police.

