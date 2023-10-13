2 men arrested for allegedly posing as police officers, robbing victims in Camden County

The incidents took place across Gloucester Township, Lindenwold, Winslow, Deptford Township, and Washington Township.

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with impersonating law enforcement officers in Camden County, New Jersey.

Investigators say 48-year-old Shanndoah Gray from Lindenwold and 39-year-old Michael Ficara from Mount Royal were charged with multiple counts of robbery and other offenses.

The incidents took place across Gloucester Township, Lindenwold, Winslow, Deptford Township, and Washington Township.

The first incident took place on September 19 when the two suspects used a red sedan to pull over a victim in Gloucester Township. The suspects identified themselves as police officers, then grabbed the victim by the shirt and stole cash from him.

Then on September 28, the suspects attempted to stop a vehicle in Winslow. When the victim pulled over, Gray and Ficara allegedly identified themselves as police and claimed the victim was a robbery suspect.

The two suspects fled when the victim stated he wasn't comfortable and wanted a marked police cruiser present.

Later that same day, authorities say the suspects tried to pull over another victim and then burglarized other unoccupied cars when they were not successful.

Gray and Ficara also allegedly robbed two men with a small handgun while posing as police on September 30.